Linx Security has announced four new capabilities that bring every agent under identity control, managed or unmanaged, in any gateway. Shadow AI Agent Detection finds the agents no one sanctioned. Agent Runtime Control decides every agent action in the gateway organizations already run.

And for identity teams, Autopilots for any use case put governed agents to work, a first among major identity vendors, while Prompt-to-Workflow turns a plain-English description into a tested, agentic workflow. These capabilities extend identity governance beyond managing access to controlling the actions AI agents take across the enterprise.

Agent security starts with identity

Agents are created, get access and act at machine speed, while governance still runs on human time, through tickets, approvals and periodic reviews. Agents also break the controls built for people: they are ephemeral, spawned, renamed, modified and reactivated with little trace; they run without a script, so what they do next is hard to predict; and they act autonomously across company tools and data.

Many are shadow AI, running on personal accounts, in pipelines and in AI apps outside sanctioned platforms, with no owner and no review. Gartner predicts that through 2028, over 50% of enterprise AI initiatives will halt due to unresolved agentic identity challenges.

Rather than treating AI agents as a separate security problem, Linx extends its existing identity governance architecture to every human, NHI and AI agent identity. Closing this gap takes more than discovering agents or monitoring their activity. It requires understanding each agentʼs identity, permissions, relationships and actions in context, and Linx applies that context in three steps.

Graph it: put every agent, sanctioned or not, on one Identity Graph alongside every human and NHI, with who owns it and whose access it carries. Decide with context: use that graph to weigh risk and set policy for every agent tool call and every access change. And control the action: enforce those decisions in whatever gateway agents run through, and give identity teams agents and agentic workflows of their own to carry out the work. Linx customers already govern more than 25,000 AI agent identities in production, and governed agent identities grew 450x in six months.

What’s new

Shadow AI Agent Detection. Linx already inventories agents on the platforms where they’re built. Shadow AI Agent Detection extends that to AI running outside them, from endpoints and CI/CD pipelines to SaaS and cloud. Each finding lands on the Linx Identity Graph with its owner, how it could be exploited and how to fix it, so security teams can govern shadow agents like any other identity.

Agent Runtime Control. Organizations can now bring their own gateway: Linx integrates with the AI gateway they already run and acts as its decision point, through the AuthZEN open standard. Organizations without one can use the Linx MCP Gateway. Every agent tool call is allowed or blocked based on who is behind it, its risk and what it is trying to do, without replacing existing infrastructure.

Autopilots for any use case. Identity teams can now add mission-specific team members. They give an agent a mission in plain language, set its scope, and choose which actions it takes on its own, which need human approval and which it never takes. Each Autopilot works from everything Linx knows about the organization’s identities and access, and teams review its plan and dry-run it before turning it on.

Prompt-to-Workflow. Teams describe a workflow in plain English, such as deactivating an agent when its owner leaves. Linx builds each step, shows the code behind it and dry-runs it before it goes live.

“AI agents are fundamentally changing the identity security problem,” said Israel Duanis, CEO of Linx Security. “Enterprises need to know not just who has access, but what every identity is connected to, what it’s doing and why. That context is the foundation we’ve built at Linx, and we’re now extending it to every AI agent.”