CVE-2026-114938, a memory corruption flaw in Open Java Development Kit’s Base64 decoder, can allow unauthenticated attackers to run code on servers hosting widely used Java applications.

Nicknamed “Java4Shell” by Calif, the company whose researchers found it, CVE-2026-114938 was fixed by Oracle and the OpenJDK project on Tuesday.

There is currently no evidence of successful attacks leveraging the flaw, but the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) “strongly urges” organizations to patch immediately.

About CVE-2026-114938

“To decode Base64 faster, OpenJDK uses specialized x86-64 CPU instructions to process many bytes at once. We discovered a bug in that optimized machine-level code that lets malformed input overwrite neighboring memory,” Calif researchers explained.

“With careful exploitation, the corruption can reveal sensitive memory, as Heartbleed did, or lead to remote code execution. The corruption itself can be triggered by just 64 A characters followed by a single =. In older OpenJDK 17, the trigger input is 128 of A followed by =.”

SentinelOne noted that exploit traffic is specific to each application. “Any Base64 value an application passes to java.util.Base64.Decoder can carry the payload, including HTTP Basic credentials, SAML artifacts, CSRF tokens, and MIME encoded words.”

Calif researchers say they achieved unauthenticated remote code execution (RCE) in default configurations of Keycloak, Atlassian Jira, Atlassian Confluence, JFrog Artifactory, Jenkins, and PingFederate. In Apache Kafka Broker, Apache Solr, Elasticsearch, Gerrit, and Spinnaker, they managed RCE after authentication.

“We also demonstrated RCE in sample applications built on widely used frameworks, including Apache Struts and Spring Boot. Ordinary features such as authentication and file uploads can expose the vulnerable Base64 decoder, extending the potential impact far beyond the products we tested,” they added, and said that security researcher samczsun also shared a client-side exploit with them.

Oracle has rated the flaw 8.1 on CVSS 3.1, citing high attack complexity, while Calif gave it a 9.2 (Critical) under CVSS 4.0.

Despite Java4Shell’s current high profile, many security researchers pointed out that exploiting it for RCE is not easy and hinges on specific CPU, JDK, and Base64 prerequisites.

Caitlin Condon, VP of Security Research at VulnCheck, said that the company’s research team determined that exploitation is hardware-specific: “The vulnerable code runs only on CPUs that provide the AVX-512 VBMI (and BW) instruction features; CPUs without them fall back to a different decode path that does not contain the defect, so the vulnerable instructions don’t execute there.”

Crashing an affected JVM is trivial, VulnCheck found, and repeated requests can keep a service down. Achieving RCE, though, requires heap grooming and a separate memory leak to bypass address space layout randomization (ASLR).

ARM64 CPUs are not affected, Calif researchers noted.

What to do?

According to Oracle, CVE-2026-114938 affects Oracle Java SE versions 8u511b33-perf, 17.0.21.0.3, 21.0.13.0.3, 25.0.5.0.3, 27.0.1.0.3 (and likely earlier), as well as Oracle GraalVM for JDK (versions 17.0.21.0.3 and 21.0.13.0.3) and Oracle GraalVM Enterprise Edition (v21.3.20.0.3).

Calif says that a number of Java distributions built on vulnerable OpenJDK versions are also affected: Amazon Corretto, Eclipse Temurin, Microsoft Build of OpenJDK, Azul Zulu, SAP SapMachine, BellSoft Liberica, and Red Hat OpenJDK. Fixed builds are getting released by the vendors and should be used.

VulnCheck doesn’t expect widespread exploitation, but expects narrow paths to RCE in specific applications. watchTowr likewise doesn’t expect the exploitation to be indiscriminate.

Calif has published a proof-of-concept that only checks whether a given JDK and CPU combination reproduces the memory corruption, and is holding back its product-specific exploit chains to give organizations time to upgrade.

Still, they said that if took them just two hours and some AI help to create the first working exploit, and attackers can do the same (albeit more slowly).

But there’s no need to panic, according to security researcher Kevin Beaumont.

“[CVE-2026-114938] is not world ending. Just patch as you normally do later on today – as you should have last month as there was a different unauth RCE vuln then,” he advised.

CISA advises organizations to review their software inventory for JDKs and Java runtimes, pinpoint affected installations, and apply relevant Java and vendor patches when they become available.

“If immediate patching is not feasible, implement temporary compensating controls, such as restricting and validating Base64 input at the application boundary, enforcing input-size limits, and limiting unauthenticated access,” the agency said, and urged organizations to monitor for suspicious activity (e.g., rogue runtimes, unexpected JVM crashes, and suspicious Java processes).

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