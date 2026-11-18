Canonical is letting Ubuntu Pro customers install security patches written by AI agents before its engineers finish reviewing and testing them. The patches come from Surge, a system Canonical built to fix known vulnerabilities in Ubuntu’s userspace software, meaning everything outside the operating system’s kernel. They ship through a new opt-in channel called the Edge archive.

If you leave Edge switched off, nothing changes in how your updates are checked: Ubuntu’s regular security updates still get human validation before release. Switch it on and you get fixes sooner, but you also pick up a job Ubuntu’s own testing normally handles, which is deciding whether a patch is safe to run in production.

Twice the fixes, still too slow

Ubuntu’s security teams have already shipped twice as many fixes as they did last year. The company says AI agents are behind a wave of vulnerability reports and attacks across open source. Human review and soak testing, where a fix runs for an extended stretch to catch problems before release, take longer than some customers are willing to sit exposed. Its answer is that “we need to fight AI with AI.”

Machines check machines, then call a human

Surge passes the work down a line of AI agents, each with one job. The first reads vulnerability feeds, matches each report to Ubuntu packages, and drops anything that doesn’t affect Ubuntu. The next grabs the upstream fix and the code around it. Then several competing models each write their own backport, which means adapting a fix made for the current version of a program to the older version a stable Ubuntu release ships.

A panel of separate judge models looks over the candidates and has to reach a consensus. If the judges deadlock, aren’t confident, or run into an unusual case, the patch goes to a human on the Ubuntu security team. Anything that makes it through gets built and run through the same deterministic tests as any other Ubuntu package. The company says this setup protects against regressions and against supply-chain attacks, where someone slips malicious code into software through its build or update path.

The kernel gets its own track

Kernel fixes stay out of Surge’s hands. The kernel needs a different backporting setup, the company says, and just shipping the newest version would be a big stability risk for enterprise systems. So kernels now run on a two-week Stable Release Update cycle, with the cycles overlapping so a new proposed kernel lands every week.

Old bugs only

Surge is aimed at the backlog of vulnerabilities that are already known. New flaws, including the ones Canonical’s automated research turns up, still go through coordinated disclosure: the company reports them privately and works with upstream maintainers under embargo before anything goes public.

“We strongly disagree with those who have abandoned coordinated disclosure practices,” the company wrote.