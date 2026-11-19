Bitwarden announced expanded passkey integrations across Windows and macOS, making it easier to access Bitwarden and use passkeys through native operating system authentication.

Users can log in to Bitwarden and unlock their vaults using passkeys verified through Windows Hello or Apple Touch ID. Native operating system integration also enables Windows 11 and macOS to recognize Bitwarden as a passkey provider, allowing users to create and use passkeys that remain securely stored in the Bitwarden vault and synced across devices.

Together, the updates streamline vault access and bring passkeys stored in Bitwarden into supported operating system authentication workflows, including those that do not require the browser extension. By reducing authentication friction, these capabilities make phishing-resistant, passwordless sign-ins easier to adopt for individuals and organizations.

Simplified Bitwarden login with Windows Hello and Apple Touch ID

Users on compatible Windows and Mac devices can log in to Bitwarden and unlock their vaults in the web app or browser extension using a compatible passkey stored on their device, outside of the Bitwarden vault, with verification through Windows Hello or Apple Touch ID. Once configured for vault encryption, users can complete this login flow without entering an email address, master password, or two-step login code.

The workflow uses the WebAuthn PRF extension to support vault decryption alongside passkey authentication while maintaining Bitwarden zero-knowledge, end-to-end encryption. Both the browser and authenticator must support PRF for the passkey to decrypt and unlock the vault.

Native operating system integration brings synced passkeys into more use cases

Bitwarden is also making native passkey integration for desktop operating systems generally available for Windows 11 and macOS, expanding on the Windows 11 capability first introduced in beta in November 2025.

Through the Bitwarden desktop application, users can select Bitwarden as a passkey provider directly within supported operating system authentication prompts when creating or using a passkey. These credentials remain encrypted in the Bitwarden vault and sync across devices.

The integration enables users to authenticate into compatible applications outside the browser using existing passkeys stored in Bitwarden, as well as sign in to supported websites without requiring the Bitwarden browser extension.

Both of these enhancements build on existing Bitwarden passkey capabilities, including passkey management, logging into Bitwarden with passkeys, using passkeys for two-step login, and signing in to Windows devices with passkeys in Microsoft Entra ID environments.

Availability and compatibility

Passkey login and vault unlock, including with Windows Hello and Touch ID, are available in the Bitwarden web app and browser extension on compatible Windows and Mac devices using supported Chromium-based browsers, such as Chrome and Edge.

Initial setup requires a master password and a compatible passkey configured for vault encryption. For organizations using SSO, passkey login requires a compatible configuration.

Native operating system passkey integration is available through the Bitwarden desktop application on supported Windows 11 and macOS devices. On Windows 11, the integration requires the Microsoft Store version of the Bitwarden desktop app.