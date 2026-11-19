Palo Alto Networks will acquire Applied Compute, a platform for post-training and inference of open-weight AI models. The all-stock transaction is valued at $4.5 billion, subject to adjustments.

The acquisition will bring Applied Compute’s platform and world-class AI research team to Palo Alto Networks to help enterprises adopt AI securely, whether they choose open-weight models, closed frontier models, or both.

Palo Alto Networks believes the future of enterprise AI is hybrid, and that a large share of enterprises will run on open-source and open-weight models tuned to their own data, cost, and control needs. Today, no large provider is delivering those models securely. With Applied Compute, Palo Alto Networks intends to be that partner. Enterprises will be able to train, adapt and deploy open-weight AI models with security built in, in the public cloud or in sovereign environments to help improve compliance and security posture. Applied Compute will continue to serve AI-native companies, digital natives and large enterprises, and Palo Alto Networks will bring the platform to its global customer base.

Applied Compute also brings one of the strongest AI research teams in the industry. That team will help Palo Alto Networks embed AI across every offering, training its proprietary large and small AI models alike. The Applied Compute team will join Palo Alto Networks, and Yash Patil, Applied Compute’s co-founder and CEO, will become Palo Alto Networks’ Co-Chief AI Officer following the close of the transaction.

“Every enterprise is going to run a mix of open and closed models, and every one of those models needs to be secured. Applied Compute has built the best post-training and inference platform we’ve seen, and its research team is exceptional. We saw that firsthand as a prospective customer, and our Unit 42 Frontier AI Assessment confirmed their strong security foundations. Together, we will be a leading provider, helping customers train, adapt and deploy open models securely, whether in the public cloud or in their own sovereign environments,” said Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks.

Yash Patil, CEO, Applied Compute said: “We built Applied Compute with an exceptional team of AI researchers and engineers to make it easy for any company to train, serve, and improve proprietary models. Joining Palo Alto Networks will put security at the center of all our products and accelerate our traction with the world’s largest organizations.”