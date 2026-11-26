An intrusion at the US Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) has forced the agency to take some systems offline and extend reporting deadlines for financial institutions.

The bureau serves as the US government’s financial intelligence unit, collecting suspicious activity reports and other Bank Secrecy Act filings from banks and other financial institutions and sharing the intelligence with law enforcement.

“FinCEN is investigating a cybersecurity incident that resulted in unauthorized access to a limited subset of its systems,” reads an alert posted on the agency’s BSA E-Filing website. “As a proactive measure, FinCEN has taken some systems offline.”

The agency has shared few details, saying nothing about who might be behind the attack or which systems were accessed.

Deadlines pushed back

The BSA E-Filing website is still up, though FinCEN warned that “some services may be temporarily unavailable.” The agency said it “is working diligently to return all systems to normal operations as soon as possible.”

On November 24, FinCEN issued an order granting temporary, limited relief to filers hit by what it describes as “a service disruption that is hindering filers’ ability to adhere to reporting obligations.”

Judging by the order’s scope, the disruption appears to have hit Secure Data Transfer Mode (SDTM), one of the channels financial institutions use to submit BSA reports. The services companies rely on to file beneficial ownership information reports, and that individuals use to update their FinCEN identifiers, seem to be affected as well.

Anyone with eligible filings or updates due between November 18 and December 29 has until December 30 to get them in.

The growing scope of government intrusions

FinCEN’s disclosure followed a November 24 report by The New York Times, according to which the CIA and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) suffered a cybersecurity breach involving some unclassified information.

The FinCEN intrusion is the latest in a string of security incidents at US government agencies. A breach has been reported at the Department of Agriculture, the FBI has disclosed two separate breaches, and the Pentagon and the Department of Homeland Security have dealt with cyber incidents of their own.