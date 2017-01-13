New infosec products of the week​: January 13, 2017

Denim Group enhances ThreadFix platform

Denim Group, a leading independent application security firm, today announced the latest version of ThreadFix, the company’s application vulnerability resolution platform for application developers and security professionals. ThreadFix makes it straightforward to identify the most critical application vulnerabilities and systematically address them.

Trend Micro TippingPoint launches 100 Gb standalone NGIPS

Trend Micro announced the availability of the latest Trend Micro TippingPoint NX Series Next-Generation Intrusion Prevention Systems (NGIPS), including a standalone NGIPS solution that delivers up to 100 Gb inspection throughput with low latency. Designed to cater to data centers and enterprise networks with high performance requirements, the TippingPoint 7600NX protects critical infrastructure, data and vulnerable applications in real-time from vulnerabilities without adversely affecting network performance.

DataGravity for Virtualization protects data in the virtualized environments of SMEs

DataGravity announced DataGravity for Virtualization, a product suite that protects data in the virtualized environments of SMEs. With support for VMware vSphere and VMware vSAN, the DataGravity for Virtualization suite provides advanced data protection that responds to user activities in the environment. The software’s sensitive data detection acts as a continuous MRI on an organization’s data and provides detailed analytics and insights into virtual environments. Users can identify the root cause of suspicious activity and security breaches, locate vulnerabilities, track sensitive data as it moves throughout a system.

Thales delivers on-premises and SaaS Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) offering for Salesforce

Thales announced support for Salesforce Bring Your Own Encryption Key for Salesforce Shield Platform Encryption with the release of both on-premises and cloud-hosted key management offerings within its Vormetric Data Security Products line. Two implementation models are available, an on-premises solution and a SaaS application. Vormetric Key Management for Salesforce provides an on-premises solution that helps address the compliance needs of regulated industries and larger enterprises. Cloud-hosted Vormetric Key Management as a Service delivers the same services hosted on Thales’ infrastructure.

IRONSCALES updates its automatic phishing mitigation solution

IRONSCALES announced a new server-side remediation feature to its patent-pending, automatic email phishing remediation product, IronTraps. The new feature will enable automatic remediation of ransomware, spear-phishing, whaling and other social engineering attacks before a malicious email can be engaged by unaware employees. With no plugin to install, IronTraps can now proactively remediate inboxes in real-time and on any endpoint, even when a user is not logged in or online. This functionality promotes unprecedented phishing prevention that does not rely on reactive employee or SOC team responses post email incident.

AppSense DesktopNow update supports Windows Server 2016 with Citrix XenApp

The latest release of DesktopNow comes with full support for Windows Server 2016 and expanded support for Windows 10. DesktopNow, which has been Citrix Ready Verified on NetScaler, XenApp and Windows Server 2016 platforms, now provides admins with enhanced, more granular end user controls to improve endpoint security and user personalization, extending their ability to prevent ransomware and malware attacks.

BlackMesh unveils government cloud solution platform

The newly-launched government cloud solution platform meets federal and state requirements for protecting and storing critical data and enables federal, state, and local government agencies and organizations to achieve safe and flexible cloud compute and storage within certified data center facilities.

AVG launches security and tune-up products

Avast Software released the 2017 editions of AVG AntiVirus FREE, AVG Internet Security and AVG TuneUp. People using the AVG AntiVirus FREE and AVG Internet Security products will now gain real-time protection against ‘zero-second’ malware thanks to CyberCapture, the company’s cloud-based smart file scanner. The new user interface makes it very easy to install, navigate and manage all from one place.