Shuffle Automation: Open-source security automation platform

Shuffle is an open-source automation platform designed by and for security professionals. While security operations are inherently complex, Shuffle simplifies the process. It’s designed to integrate with Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) and other service providers.

Key features

Feature-rich workflow editor.

App creator using OpenAPI.

Premade apps for security tools.

Organization and sub-organization control.

Hybrid resource sharing with shuffler.io (optional).

Shuffle can be local, hosted, cloud, or hybrid. It has:

Webhooks: Enable real-time data transmission to Shuffle from any external source.

Enable real-time data transmission to Shuffle from any external source. Schedules: Allow workflows to be initiated at specified times.

Allow workflows to be initiated at specified times. Subflows: Execute additional workflows within your current workflow.

Execute additional workflows within your current workflow. User input: Trigger or progress actions based on user decisions.

Future plans and download

Jay Gohil, CTO at Shuffle, told Help Net Security they’ve been working on a couple things for the future:

Kubernetes infrastructure support

Integration framework (between apps)

KMS (Key Management System) compatibility

Schemaless and AI-powered workflow builder + support (ShuffleGPT, currently in beta)

Shuffle Automation is available for free download on GitHub.

