New infosec products of the week​: January 20, 2017

Twistlock 1.7 comes with new runtime defense architecture

Twistlock unveiled a new runtime defense architecture for its Twistlock 1.7 container security platform that enables both predictive and threat-based active protection for running containers. Introducing an intent-based security model, Twistlock 1.7 allows organizations to conduct intent analysis for container applications, spot anomalies, and enforce runtime policy – all in an automated fashion across hundreds of images with no user interaction.

Carbon Black releases Cb Response 6.0

Carbon Black released Cb Response 6.0, a new version of its incident response and threat-hunting solution. Quick and agile search features via a new Process-Timeline View enable investigators to zoom in on specific timeframes via click-and-drag functions or broadly view the timeline to note anomalies. Investigators can zoom in or out in seconds to pinpoint threats.

New IPsec VPN-Client from HOB

The HOBLink VPN Anywhere Client is an IPsec VPN client designed for secure access to centrally hosted enterprise data and applications. Access over IPsec is available, regardless of the make or manufacture of the installed gateway. This allows the Anywhere Client to be integrated into every existing IT infrastructure. The connection to the corporate network, thanks to the established encryption methods (AES, Intel AES-NI, 3DES) and IKE/ISAKMP standards (RFC 2401-ff), is always securely protected.

SOTI simplifies unified endpoint management and remote support with MobiControl 13.3

SOTI MobiControl 13.3 introduces a new array of unified endpoint management technologies that enhance enterprises’ abilities to manage and protect company data across all of their mobile endpoints. SOTI MobiControl brings remote troubleshooting, full remote control for Windows 10 devices and an expanded remote view for Google Android for Work devices.

Benchmark third-party cyber risk with CyberGRX

CyberGRX announced the CyberGRX Third-Party Cyber Risk Management Maturity Grader, which enables organizations to better understand the maturity of their TPCRM programs and provides prescriptive recommendations to take action to advance them. Using the tool, organizations can take a five-minute, 11-question quiz and instantly learn where they stack up against other organizations in regards to analyzing, assessing, mitigating and monitoring third-party cyber risk.