RansomFree protection software gets key upgrades

Today, at RSA Conference 2017 in San Francisco, Cybereason launched the latest version of RansomFree, the free, anti-ransomware protection software, which works on PCs running Windows 7, 8 and 10, Windows 2010 R2 and Windows 2008 R2.

Designed for use by consumers and small businesses, RansomFree 2.2.3 detects and stops more than 99 percent of ransomware variants from encrypting files. Cybereason also announced that more than 100,000 installations of RansomFree have taken place since the launch in December.

RansomFree is the ideal anti-ransomware solution for consumers and small businesses such as law and doctor’s offices, police and fire departments schools and mom-and-pop shops. It uses behavioral analytics and proprietary deception techniques to target the core behaviors typical in ransomware attacks.

Once the tool detects ransomware attempting to encrypt files, it immediately stops the process. In addition to protecting the PC on which it is installed, it stops ransomware from encrypting network shared drives.

“RansomFree’s popularity has us maintaining an aggressive updated schedule. The response to our product has been overwhelmingly positive and we are excited about sharing a free product globally that is helping to stamp out this epidemic,” said Uri Sternfeld, lead researcher, Cybereason. “Our goal is to rid the world of ransomware and we will track known and unknown ransomware and will keep delivering game-changing, lightweight, non-intrusive technology to help consumers and small business owners, those most susceptible to cyberattacks.”

Key upgrades to version 2.2.3

1. Behavioral detection improvements and fine-tuning – Cybereason has analyzed data collected about new ransomware types and improved its behavioral detection engine.

2. Deception method improvements – Version 2.2.3 adds and improves the tool’s multi-layered deception technology, which now includes techniques to deceive ransomware software, which tries to bypass or evade RansomFree.

3. Smaller footprint, less impact on machines – Not only has RansomFree become more sophisticated, it now consumes less disk space.

4. The software can now detect and block ransomware on removable media such as USB sticks and portable hard drives.

5. RansomFree effectively blocks dozens of highly prevalent ransomware types, including Locky, Cryptowall, TeslaCrypt, Jigsaw and Cerber. Since its the launch, RansomFree has proven effective in blocking additional ransomware variants, including: Adamlocker, Badencript Cryptconsole, Crysis/Dharma, Globe, Spora, Tilde, Xmas and Zcrypt.