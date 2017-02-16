Bitglass announces integration with Trustwave Managed Security Services

Bitglass announced at RSA Conference 2017 new integration with the Trustwave Managed Detection service. This service has been enhanced to support events and additional threat intelligence from leading cloud access security broker (CASB) providers like Bitglass. This increased security visibility helps Trustwave detect cloud-based threats earlier by leveraging support for the latest CASB technologies.

As enterprises adopt cloud and mobile, visibility and control of corporate data outside the firewall becomes a critical component of a complete security strategy. Paired with Bitglass’ CASB solution, organizations can now deploy the Trustwave Managed Detection service for intelligent, actionable alerts and analysis that incorporates data from cloud and mobile security events.

This new integration helps ensure that Trustwave customers can collate log information and alerts from the Bitglass CASB platform, across cloud apps like Office 365, AWS, Salesforce and mobile devices including laptops, tablets and smartphones.

Bitglass offers the only real-time, agentless CASB solution on the market. Its multi-protocol proxy architecture enables secure access from any device while its Citadel data protection engine features patented, full-strength cloud encryption, agentless mobile data protection, contextual access controls and more. Bitglass is used by hundreds of organizations across all major industries.

“Bitglass’ CASB solution offers deep visibility and control across SaaS, IaaS, and any mobile device” said Rich Campagna, SVP Products and Marketing of Bitglass. “Integration with the Trustwave Managed Detection service delivers unified security information and event management.”

“At Trustwave, we’re committed to delivering enhancements that bolster our managed detection and response (MDR) services,” said Trustwave Senior Vice President of Product Management C.J. Spallitta. “The new integration between the Trustwave Managed Detection service and the Bitglass CASB solution should excite our customers who want increased security visibility and detection of cloud-based threats.”