New infosec products of the week​: March 24, 2017

Lookout expands mobile endpoint security solution

As a new Apple mobility partner, Lookout is introducing enterprise app review to enable enterprises building their own iOS apps to rapidly analyze them for data policy compliance and security risks. With enterprise app review, custom iOS apps are uploaded into the Lookout Security Cloud for correlation against a 40-million-app database to uncover anomalies before distribution via internal app stores.

PacketSled releases platform for incident and breach responders

The PacketSled platform weaponizes network visibility from deep packet inspection, protocol dissection, ensemble detection methods, and behavioral analysis with a visualization engine that provides first responders with an intuitive and efficient view of network activity. This capability combined with expert system automation and the ease of sensor implementation is critically valuable to incident responders.

Hearsay launches next-generation compliance platform and AI-powered risk meter

The new Hearsay compliance platform applies predictive technology to reduce false alerts and help compliance teams focus on activities that pose the highest risk, while increasing security coverage and control. It includes the Risk Meter, a social media compliance technology that uses machine learning to prioritise highest-risk offences for supervision teams. Machine learning allows Hearsay to take the nearly 100 million interactions it processes every year from more than 150,000 advisors and agents, and use that intelligence to predict the highest-risk items.

IBM and SecureKey deliver blockchain-based digital identity network

To create a highly secure, global and enterprise-ready ecosystem for sharing identity requires both advanced federated identity technology and blockchain technology specifically designed for regulated industries. Together SecureKey and IBM are developing a digital identity and attribute sharing network using IBM’s Blockchain service which is built on top of the Linux Foundation’s open source Hyperledger Fabric v1.0. As a permissioned blockchain, the Hyperledger Fabric is an essential component in delivering services that comply with regulations where data protection and confidentiality matter.