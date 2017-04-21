New infosec products of the week​: April 21, 2017

ThreadFix integrates application security into DevOps pipelines

Denim Group release of the latest version of ThreadFix, the company’s application vulnerability resolution platform for developers and security professionals. The upgrades in ThreadFix 2.5 make it possible for security teams to centrally enforce pre-defined application security policies, and development teams to automatically orchestrate application testing resulting in seamless incorporation of security testing into the CI/CD pipeline.

Thycotic unveiled Privileged Behavior Analytics cloud-based tool

Thycotic unveiled Privileged Behavior Analytics (PBA). This cloud-based tool gives IT and security professionals the ability to detect security breaches and abuse by analyzing anomalous behavior of privileged accounts – an early indication of compromise or insider threat. The new capabilities are available for the newly released version of the company’s Privileged Account Management (PAM) solution, Secret Server 10.2.

Acalvio introduces ShadowPlex distributed deception platform

Acalvio announced ShadowPlex, a distributed deception platform. It allows for deployment on private and public clouds including Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The platform has pre-built integration with major security information event management (SIEM) for delivering comprehensive threat intelligence.

NTT Communications’ Multi-Cloud Connect extends connection to Oracle Cloud

NTT Com announced the extension of Multi-Cloud Connect connection to Oracle Cloud, to help multi-national customers take advantage of performance, cost and innovation benefits of the cloud. Multi-Cloud Connect will connect directly to Oracle Cloud’s platform through Oracle Network Cloud Services- FastConnect enabling private connection to its broad portfolios and features: platform as a service (PaaS), and infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

Versasec releases vSEC:CMS S-Series 4.8

Versasec introduced version 4.8 of its vSEC:CMS S-Series identity and access management solution. This updated version of the company’s flagship product includes a variety of performance improvements around user self-service, among other features. It addresses the user side of managing security credentials with several new and interesting features in the vSEC:CMS User Self-Service application, including new capabilities for remote security device management.