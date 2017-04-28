New infosec products of the week​: April 28, 2017

Cyberbit EDR uses adaptive behavioral analysis to detect fileless, signature-less attacks

Cyberbit announced a new version of its adaptive Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) platform, which now provides semi-automated threat hunting, centralized response capabilities, and an improved SDK for detection customization. Originally developed to meet requirements of high-risk organizations, Cyberbit’s new EDR enhancements help customers decrease threat detection and response times while minimizing false positives, improving cyberattack countermeasures and cutting distractions for security teams.

Elcomsoft Cloud eXplorer extracts data from Google accounts

Elcomsoft Cloud eXplorer is a digital forensic tool for remotely acquiring information from Google accounts. Version 1.30 adds the ability to download text messages backed up by Google Pixel smartphones and devices running Android O Developer Preview. In addition, the update improves the handling of enhanced location data, routes and places. The ability to process users’ routes and places improves readability of location data, providing experts a concise list of places instead of numerical geolocation coordinates.

Gigamon delivers visibility for securing 40Gb and 100Gb networks

Gigamon announced the release of the GigaVUE-HC3, a high-performance appliance to enable pervasive visibility and security intelligence at scale in 10Gb, 40Gb and 100Gb networks. The new offering extends the Visibility Platform and GigaSMART technologies with higher compute and throughput performance to manage, secure and analyze high volumes of data in transit across networks.

Inside Secure releases latest true random number generator

Inside Secure released the newest version of TRNG-IP-76, the company’s true random number generator (TRNG). The CPU is no longer unnecessarily powered, since entropy generation is now completed as a background task. This reduces overall power consumption and saves battery life.

Sparta Consulting releases solution to address information manipulation and integrity

Huginn introduces the capability to provide security by analyzing events in the information assets. As the events are captured, they are analyzed in the corresponding business context and judged as either legitimate business events or something which need further analysis or impact prevention as immediate security threats. Huginn utilizes the IBA-approach. It does not contradict your existing security stack but complements it and co-operates with other solutions by analyzing the events they raise and providing additional inputs to their solutions.

WatchGuard’s AP322 brings secure, high-performance Wi-Fi outdoors

WatchGuard announced the AP322, a new high-performance cloud-ready outdoor AP. Sporting a ruggedized IP67 enclosure with 3×3 MIMO and 802.11ac support, it extends the benefits of WatchGuard’s Wi-Fi Cloud to the raw outdoors and is perfect for stadiums, schools, open-air cafes and malls, hotel pool areas and more. The WatchGuard AP322 delivers dual concurrent 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz band radios, with data rates up to 1.3 Gbps and 450 Mbps, respectively.

WISeKeyIoT: PKI framework tailored for the Internet of Things

WISeKeyIoT is a scalable framework, offering digital PKI certificates for connected devices, protected in certified tamper resistant silicon chips, as well as an outsourced or on-premises certificate management system, with device life cycle control functions and security enforcement entities. The digital PKI certificates can be signed by the publicly trusted root, owned by OISTE and operated by WISeKey.