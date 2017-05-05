Who’s responsible for secure Internet access?

Americans are divided on key issues around Internet access and responsibility for online privacy, according to AnchorFree.

Over two thirds of Americans (68%) say Internet access is a privilege, while only 32 percent responded that it is a human right. These groups were further divided on the issue of which entity is responsible for safeguarding the online privacy of all Americans.

Of those that think the Internet is a privilege, 42 percent say ISPs are responsible for safe and secure access. For respondents that say Internet access is a human right, 41 percent hold the government responsible for safe and secure Internet access.

The survey comes on the heels of a recent bill signed into law that allows internet providers to collect users’ personal information without asking for permission. In response to this bill, almost all Americans – over 95 percent – are concerned about businesses collecting and selling personal information without permission.

Key survey findings

Over 80% are more concerned about their online privacy and security today than one year ago

70% are doing more today to protect their online privacy than one year ago

Only 1 in 4 say “I am responsible” for ensuring safe and secure Internet access

The majority of consumers are employing fundamental privacy protections, like changing passwords and avoiding suspicious emails, but only one in five are using more sophisticated privacy safeguards like VPNs.

“Our survey finds that the majority of consumers are concerned in the aftermath of the Federal Communications Commission’s rollback of internet privacy protections. At this juncture, it’s clear that neither government nor the private sector is taking responsibility for consumers’ online privacy. It now squarely rests on each individual to actively manage their own privacy,” said David Gorodyansky, CEO of AnchorFree.