Nmap 7.50 released: New NSE scripts, 300+ fingerprints, new Npcap

Nmap 7.50 is the first big release since last December and has hundreds of improvements.

One of the things the developers have worked on recently is the Npcap packet capturing driver and library for Windows. It is a replacement for WinPcap, which is no longer maintained. Npcap uses newer APIs for better performance and compatibility, including Windows 10 support.

Developers also added loopback packet capture and injection, raw wireless sniffing, and extra security features such as requiring Administrator access.

This release also includes more than 300 new service detection fingerprints, improvements to Nmap’s family of related tools such as Ncat, and dozens of other enhancements and bug fixes.

Nmap 7.50 source code and binary packages for Linux, Windows, and Mac are available for free download.