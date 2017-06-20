InfoArmor: Operatively-sourced threat intelligence

In this podcast, Mike Kirschner, Senior Vice President of Advanced Threat Intelligence at InfoArmor, talks about this dark web operatively sourced intelligence firm that is really focused on dark web surveillance and sourcing of compromise and breach data through operative engagement.

Hi, I’m Mike Kirschner, I’m the Senior Vice President of InfoArmor Advanced Threat Intelligence Division. We are a dark web operatively sourced intelligence firm that is really focused on dark web surveillance and sourcing of compromise and breach data through operative engagement.

The primary areas that we tend to focus on are dark web monitoring and threat actor surveillance. We are monitoring threat actors, their tactics, techniques and procedures, cyberthreats, individual campaigns, ways that they’re engaging with other threat actors, aggregating that information and then delivering that back to our clients in a consumable and actionable way.

We also are gathering and aggregating breach intelligence, looking for any sort of compromise of data, credit cards, credential dumps, personally identifiable information that could be linked back to consumers, to organizations, to entities that would be indicative of either an open vulnerability or an exposure or potentially a breach in the event that they have been maliciously attacked.

The third area that we focus on is preemptive risk intelligence. We are developing customized honeypots, we are monitoring malware and identification of different campaigns, phishing activity – that sort of information that is happening, that would indicate risk to an organization. May not indicate compromise or attack, but certainly indicates that there’s activity that’s taking place focused on that particular entity.

Finally, the combination of all of these automated features in conjunction with our operatively sourced intelligence really creates a very unique offering that InfoArmor has compared to other intelligence providers. Our human team is comprised of military cyber-ops, cyber operations agents and they’re engaging with threat actors in the areas that they live and breathe.

Communities that are popping up, forums, constant engagement with that sort of area of the dark web, very heavily vetted forums and areas where it requires constant and continual activity in order to maintain your status. All of this is available in a variety of different ways; it can be consumed by large enterprises as well as smaller, mid-sized organizations, agencies, educational institutions – virtually any organization can take advantage of this type of feed and we price it in a commercial way that makes sense.

Feel free to visit us at our website ati.infoarmor.com. We look forward to connecting with you soon!