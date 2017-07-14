New infosec products of the week​: July 14, 2017

Pramati introduces ThumbSignIn biometric authentication platform

Pramati Technologies announced the ThumbSignIn biometric authentication SaaS platform for mobile and web applications. It enables enterprises and service providers to deploy authentication solutions that reduce reliance on passwords and protect against phishing, man-in-the-middle, and replay attacks using stolen passwords. ThumbSignIn benefits organizations by enabling users to sign in to websites, web applications from desktop web browsers, and mobile apps biometrically, without a password.

HPE updates Adaptive Backup and Recovery Suite

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Software announced the latest version of its Adaptive Backup and Recovery (ABR) Suite. The data protection portfolio includes HPE Data Protector, HPE Backup Navigator, HPE Storage Optimizer, and VM Explorer to deliver a centralized, integrated and streamlined approach to backup and recovery. The new features include enhanced always-on security capabilities including rest APIs, advanced automation, and a more intuitive user interface.

Entrust Datacard’s ioTrust security solution secures the IoT

Entrust Datacard introduced their ioTrust security solution, which delivers a digital infrastructure that safeguards data between devices, sensors, and backend platforms connected within an IoT ecosystem. By applying digital identities managed through definable policy — the ioTrust security solution allows companies to do business in new ways and create the trusted products and experiences that these environments demand.

Bitdefender Total Security 2018 released

Bitdefender has released its 2018 consumer line. The new generation introduces a multi-layer defense against ransomware. Advanced Threat Defense finds patterns of behavior to detect and block even the newest threats while Real Time Protection stops all known threats. As an additional protection, the new Safe Files feature prevents unauthorized alterations to sensitive files.

IDrive Online Backup introduces snapshots to assist in ransomware recovery

IDrive Snapshots is a historical view of user data stored in IDrive accounts which allows users to perform point-in-time recovery of their critical files. If user data gets infected with encryption based ransomware, all they have to do is select a timeline before infection and restore it.

Twistlock 2.1 includes updates and performance improvements

Twistlock announced the availability of Twistlock 2.1, which includes a cloud native app firewall, vulnerability risk ranking that uses knowledge of an enterprise’s unique environment to prioritize what to fix first, a brand new dashboard and integrated secrets management based on Twistlock’s latest work in the Docker open source project.