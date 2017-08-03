DigiCert to acquire Symantec’s website security business

Under the terms of the agreement, Symantec will receive approximately $950 million in upfront cash proceeds and approximately a 30 percent stake in the common stock equity of the DigiCert business at the closing of the transaction.

DigiCert will continue to operate from its headquarters in Lehi, Utah and will employ over 1,000 professionals.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the Symantec Board of Directors, is expected to be completed in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

“Transitioning our Website Security and related PKI solutions to DigiCert allows us to sharpen our enterprise focus on delivering unparalleled protection for the cloud generation through Symantec’s Integrated Cyber Defense Platform,” said Symantec CEO Greg Clark.

“DigiCert is committed to providing the market with innovative products, the highest level of trust, and experienced leadership in the SSL and PKI community. We are excited about the opportunities ahead, and will work toward a smooth transition for customers and employees of Symantec’s Website Security business,” said DigiCert CEO John Merrill.

DigiCert will continue to be led by CEO John Merrill and an executive team with industry experience. Given the shared commitment to customer service, existing Symantec Website Security customers will be able to transition to a new platform that meets all industry standards and browser requirements and provides the foundation for future innovation in the Certificate Authority space for the benefit of customers.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor, and Fenwick & West LLP is serving as legal counsel to Symantec. Financing for the transaction was provided by UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse, Jefferies Finance LLC and Goldman Sachs Bank USA. UBS Investment Bank, Credit Suisse and Jefferies LLC are serving as financial advisors, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Thoma Bravo and DigiCert.