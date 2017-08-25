New infosec products of the week​: August 25, 2017

Malwarebytes for Android features proprietary anti-ransomware technology

Malwarebytes released Malwarebytes for Android, featuring targeted defense against mobile malware, ransomware, adware, infected applications and unauthorized surveillance. To optimize the mobility of these features, Malwarebytes for Android can be easily managed from a desktop widget. The app can also be controlled using SMS to remotely lock a device, remediate a device if it is being held ransom, and reset device pin codes.

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker 7.0 extracts and decrypts iCloud Keychain

Elcomsoft Phone Breaker gained the ability to extract, decrypt and access passwords stored in Apple’s cloud password storage, the iCloud Keychain. By extracting user’s saved passwords from iCloud Keychain, experts examine the user’s online accounts, access social networks, extract chats and conversations. In addition, saved passwords make for a highly targeted custom dictionary for running accelerated brute-force attacks on user’s encrypted containers, archives and documents.

FaceTec releases universal 3D facial recognition software

FaceTec released ZoOm, a universal 3D facial authentication software solution. ZoOm leverages proprietary patent-pending TrueLiveness technology and measures the change in perspective distortion from up to 30 selfie video frames, proving three-dimensionality. ZoOm works in all lighting conditions, features an intuitive interface and takes less than two seconds to authenticate the correct user.

An open and secure alternative to X86 computing

The Talos product line, designed by Raptor Engineering, specializes in high performance, secure computing systems at an affordable price for business, academia, researchers, developers, and the general public who are committed to Linux or BSD platforms. Talos is known for its emphasis on secure computing, and offers hardware and firmware security features not found in other systems. These features put the machine owner in full control of system security, preventing entire classes of malware from gaining a foothold.

Vaultive Cloud Security Platform features a multi-mode architecture

Vaultive announced a series of expanded cloud security and governance capabilities that help organizations protect all of their SaaS applications and IaaS platforms through a single, unified platform. The Vaultive Cloud Security Platform now features out-of-the-box protection for many widely-used cloud applications and platforms, and its capability to add protection for new applications without the need for custom development sets it apart from other cloud security vendors.