Attackers exploited Instagram API bug to access users’ contact info

Instagram has confirmed that “one or more individuals obtained unlawful access to a number of high-profile Instagram users’ contact information — specifically email address and phone number — by exploiting a bug in an Instagram API.”

Apparently, no account passwords were exposed.

No more details about the bug were shared, only that it has now been fixed. They also didn’t say whether the bug affected only verified or all types of Instagram accounts, or whether the stolen information was used to compromise verified accounts.

American singer and actor Selena Gomez has recently had her Instagram account hijacked by attackers who went on to post nude photos of former boyfriend Justin Bieber, but it is unknown whether that hijack has anything to do with this bug.

The Facebook-owned company has notified verified members of the hack, and has urged users “to be vigilant about the security of their account and exercise caution if they encounter any suspicious activity such as unrecognized incoming calls, texts and emails.”