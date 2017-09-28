(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 55 released

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 55 has been released today.
Table of contents
- Building a successful information security monitoring program in an age of overwhelming data
- AI for cybersecurity: Promises and limitations
- Report: Black Hat USA 2017
- Designing security policies to fit your organization’s needs
- KPN CISO paints a greater security picture
- Has healthcare misdiagnosed the cybersecurity problem?
- Review: Acunetix 11
- Why end-to-end encryption is about more than just privacy
- Journey to the cloud: Automated, continuous, visible
- How to catch a phish