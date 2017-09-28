(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 55 released

Understanding Pulse Wave DDoS Attacks Free White Paper Download

(IN)SECURE Magazine is a free digital security publication discussing some of the hottest information security topics. Issue 55 has been released today.

(IN)SECURE Magazine issue 55

Table of contents

  • Building a successful information security monitoring program in an age of overwhelming data
  • AI for cybersecurity: Promises and limitations
  • Report: Black Hat USA 2017
  • Designing security policies to fit your organization’s needs
  • KPN CISO paints a greater security picture
  • Has healthcare misdiagnosed the cybersecurity problem?
  • Review: Acunetix 11
  • Why end-to-end encryption is about more than just privacy
  • Journey to the cloud: Automated, continuous, visible
  • How to catch a phish