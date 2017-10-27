New infosec products of the week​: October 27, 2017

Cloudera speeds analytics deployment for cybersecurity hub

Leveraging Cloudera Manager’s parcel deployment capabilities, CISOs can now access Cloudera’s cybersecurity solution based on Apache Spot (incubating), through an app store-like experience, making machine learning simple and accessible by removing the barrier of entry to data-driven insights for security operation centers. The new feature also provides easy access to associated ISV capabilities such as ingestion, visualization, and analytics.

Symantec introduces Endpoint Security for the cloud generation

Symantec announced an endpoint solution bringing together deception technology, mobile threat defense, endpoint detection and response, hardening and protection through advanced machine learning. Built on the Symantec Endpoint Protection platform, it is the first solution to deliver these capabilities in a single agent, meeting the challenges of the cloud generation by helping to simplify and optimize their environments, lower costs, and improve security.

Bomgar launches secure iOS screen sharing

Bomgar introduced a secure screen sharing solution for iOS devices. Support teams can now view the screen of any iPhone or iPad from their desktop or mobile device, allowing them to address the increasing demand for supporting iOS devices, while improving privacy and compliance. The new feature is immediately available for devices running iOS 11 and the latest Bomgar iOS Customer Client app.

Microsemi delivers secure time stamps for physical security networks

The Microsemi SyncServer S80 is an integrated GPS/GLONASS antenna, receiver, NTP server, and PoE interface that integrates into existing PoE infrastructure to be the source of accurate, secure, and reliable time stamps for all network connected devices. Network isolated physical security systems benefit as the ruggedized Stratum 1 network time server is ideal for time-synchronizing IP security cameras, access control devices, and digital/network video recorders. SyncServer S80 is also suitable for synchronizing the time on small enterprise networks.

Cygilant launches vulnerability and patch management subscription service

Cygilant launched a new combined vulnerability and patch management (VPM) subscription service, which provides IT teams with a single-service offering that combines continuous co-managed vulnerability management with auditable patch management and security engineering support from its global SOCs to identify, prioritize, and patch vulnerabilities in order to reduce the attack surface.

SNAP-Defense 2.0: Cyber threat hunting with immediate response

Blackpoint Cyber’s SNAP-Defense 2.0 enables real-time identification of the threat behavior used in every recent major network breach and insider attack: lateral movement with privileged credentials. It’s also proving useful in assisting IT directors in evaluating security around their daily IT operations as well as playing a role in providing compliance processes including PCI and NIST 800-171. SNAP-Defense deploys automatically in a few hours or less.

AttackIQ announces continuous security validation platform

AttackIQ announced its new FireDrill platform supporting the MITRE ATT&CK Matrix, a curated knowledge base and model for cyber adversary behavior useful for planning security improvements and verifying defenses work as expected. The platform will enable CISOs to validate security controls and reduce risk by taking an offensive approach to cyber defense. This will give teams an understanding of a potential intrusion chain of events, through attack simulation and the ability to proactively defend against known TTPs.