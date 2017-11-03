New infosec products of the week​: November 3, 2017

Integrated security platform for automated detection and response

Fidelis Cybersecurity announced its new Fidelis Elevate automated detection and response (ADR) platform. Elevate empowers security operations teams to automatically investigate, validate, enrich and respond to detections across all networks and endpoints. With Elevate, organizations gain visibility of all alerts, speed their alert response times, and increase the effectiveness and efficiency of their security operations teams.

GDPR PII analytics solution for website compliance

RiskIQ Digital Footprint’s new PII/GDPR analytics feature helps expedite compliance during the initial and subsequent GDPR audit processes by actively identifying websites belonging to an organization, as well as highlighting issues with specific pages that collect PII.

Adaptiva launches new Client Health Windows 10 security package

Adaptiva launched a new Windows 10 Security Package for its Client Health endpoint security engine. The package consists of 19 new health checks specifically designed to automatically find and fix Windows 10-related endpoint security configuration management issues. This brings the total number of health checks included in the Adaptiva Client Health product to over 100 and enables enterprises to proactively maintain the security of their Windows 10 endpoints without manual effort.

Leverage ITSM best practices to manage services in non-IT departments

ManageEngine is bringing a unified approach to enterprise service management with an update to the cloud version of ServiceDesk Plus. With the ability to launch and manage multiple service desk instances on the go, organizations can now leverage ITSM best practices to streamline business functions for non-IT departments, including HR, facilities and finance. The ServiceDesk Plus cloud version comes loaded with built-in templates unique to various business processes, giving users the flexibility to perform codeless customizations for deployment of business services.

Honeywell introduces all-in-one, self-monitored smart home security system

The heart of the Honeywell Smart Home Security System is a camera base station with an integrated 1080p HD camera and 145-degree viewing that will incorporate facial recognition with push notifications. The camera base station is completely integrated with the Alexa Voice Service. System features indoor and outdoor sensors and motion viewers that can alert you if your doors or windows are opened, and can even keep an eye on anything. The camera base station and additional devices can be adjusted using a schedule, location-based geofencing, or customizable event and scene triggers.

Vera brings enterprise-grade encryption and dynamic control to email

Vera announced the availability of Vera for Mail, which protects confidential communications, classifies messages, and dynamically changes access rights to communications in real-time. Designed specifically for the enterprise, Vera lets employees, external contractors, partners, and third parties automatically encrypt email messages and attachments, control access to sensitive communications, and more confidently collaborate internally and outside the company with greater visibility.

Dashlane 5 comes with new password management features

Dashlane 5 is backed by DashIQ machine learning technology, and features self-correcting autofill and artificial intelligence testing, which improves accuracy across more websites globally. Dashlane 5 is filled with new features that improve security and make the online experience smoother. These include support for Face ID and new iPhone features, two-step authentication, as well as Intel’s new authentication technologies.