High-Tech Bridge unveils free application discovery and inventory service

High-Tech Bridge announce the public launch of ImmuniWeb Discovery. The free service is a part of the ImmuniWeb Application Security Testing (AST) Platform.

ImmuniWeb Discovery enables companies and organizations to maintain a comprehensive inventory and classification of their external web and mobile applications, as well as their APIs. The free service provides continuous and non-intrusive application discovery, leveraging reconnaissance and OSINT information gathering techniques.

ImmuniWeb Discovery has a user-friendly web interface to monitor, map and label application risks, compliance and personal data storage across corporate web and mobile applications.

High-Tech Bridge also unveils its vendor-neutral Application Security Testing Lifecycle that guides companies through the application security testing jungle in a simple and common-sense way. The lifecycle starts with application discovery and inventory – a crucial step that many companies do not properly implement, regardless which application security testing solution they use.

“Today, many companies are frustrated and disoriented with their application security strategy, lost in the DevSecOps hype. Most of the application security incidents and data breaches involve abandoned and vulnerable applications that companies simply forget in the course of business development,” said Ilia Kolochenko, CEO at High-Tech Bridge.

“The GDPR imposes severe sanctions for loss of personal data that is unavoidable without holistic inventory and classification of corporate applications. At High-Tech Bridge, we designed this vendor-independent service to enable companies to take back control of their applications.”

Jeff Wilbur, Director, Online Trust Alliance Initiative, Internet Society says: “We have conducted an Online Trust Audit for nearly 10 years, assessing the consumer protection, site security and privacy practices of 1,000 sites. A key conclusion year after year is that organizations need to continually monitor the status of their site and application security to keep pace with the latest vulnerabilities and attack vectors, yet most don’t have a consistent way to monitor changes in all those elements. Free tools such as High-Tech Bridge’s SSL/TLS Server Test, which we have utilized as part of our Audit for years, and their new ImmuniWeb Application Discovery, are invaluable for organizations of all sizes since they give a comprehensive summary against the latest threat and regulatory landscape and point to corrective action that needs to be taken.”

Andy Bates, Executive Director, United Kingdom, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Global Cyber Alliance, comments: “At the Global Cyber Alliance we truly believe that it’s time to clean the internet and remove the systemic causes of cybercrime. There are many excellent free to use security tools and platforms which enable businesses who ordinarily cannot afford commercial cyber defense to receive the protection they deserve. High-Tech Bridge has been one of our most proactive partners and shares our goal to make the internet a safer place, we see its free to use products as complimentary to ours and provide businesses with a holistic protection solution”.