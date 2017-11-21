Sophisticated industrial network monitoring without connectivity risks

SecurityMatters and Waterfall Security Solutions announced a global partnership to protect industrial control systems from the most advanced cyber threats.

The joint solution integrates SecurityMatters’ SilentDefense network monitoring platform with Waterfall’s Unidirectional Security Gateways to enable industrial enterprises to continuously and centrally monitor industrial control networks, while thoroughly protecting those networks from cyber attacks.

SecurityMatters’ flagship product, SilentDefense, is an OT network monitoring and intelligence platform that empowers industrial operators with unrivaled visibility, threat detection capability and control of their network.

Waterfall’s Unidirectional Security Gateways are a secure upgrade alternative to perimeter firewalls, safely integrating networks while creating an impassable, physical barrier to attacks against the network. With this joint solution, security operations personnel can centrally monitor industrial network activity, status, and threats, without allowing any cyber attacks, however sophisticated, back into the industrial network.

“We are delighted to join the partner program of Waterfall Security, the de facto global standard in its category. By combining our two products, industrial operators will have full visibility and continuous monitoring into their assets, while assuring that no unauthorized communication makes it through,” said Damiano Bolzoni, SecurityMatters’ CEO.

“Monitoring threats is essential to operational continuity, but central monitoring of our control networks demands interconnectivity with those networks, and such connectivity through firewalls entails unavoidable risks,” said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. “Waterfall’s partnership with SecurityMatters comprehensively addresses these risks. The layer of protection provided by Waterfall’s unidirectional gateway technology means industrial enterprises can reap the benefits of central security monitoring, while keeping their industrial networks secure from online attacks.”