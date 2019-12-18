Download: The Risk Mitigation Handbook for Connected Medical Devices

Wondering what it takes to secure clinical networks in your healthcare organization? Get The Risk Mitigation Handbook for Connected Medical Devices, a practical approach to risk mitigation in connected healthcare.

Phase 1: Understanding your environment

Discover and classify devices, understand their clinical context, and identify network needs.

Phase 2: Assessing your risk

Identify device vulnerabilities and network-related risks.

Phase 3: Protecting your devices

Address security at the device level, segment devices, and detect security incidents.