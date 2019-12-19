Innodisk acquires Sysinno Technology to bring AIoT to customers around the world

Innodisk, the world’s leading industrial-grade storage and embedded peripheral solutions provider, is announcing the addition of Sysinno Technology to Innodisk Group. The acquisition strengthens Innodisk Group’s ambition to bring the future of Artificial Intelligence and the Internet of Things (AIoT) to customers around the world.

Sysinno Technology is a company committed to innovation and with exceptional research expertise and a range of original patents. Sysinno is focused on bringing intelligent sensor technology to applications where it can have the biggest positive impact.

“Innodisk and Sysinno share the same vision of a connected future powered by AIoT,” Innodisk President Randy Chien said. “We’re tremendously excited to make this vision a reality by bringing both companies’ experience and expertise together.”

A partner committed to innovation

Sysinno’s solutions are ideal for a wide range of applications, including in harsh industrial conditions, as well as where air quality is absolutely critical. Like Innodisk, Sysinno is committed to customized solutions to meet customers’ exact needs.

Sysinno’s state-of-the-art products include the iAeris series of air quality detection units, as well as cloud-connected, IoT-enabled controllers that help provide a 360-degree solution to air quality concerns. Powered by the highest-quality sensors and advanced algorithms, Sysinno’s solutions have received prestigious certifications and earned the trust of customers around the world.

iAeris’s cutting-edge technology enables it to track up to nine environmental factors critical to both operational safety and quality of life, including temperature, humidity, CO, CO2, PM10 and PM2.5, TVOC, and formaldehyde—delivered with industrial-grade accuracy in real time.

Synergies for a smart world

With the acquisition of Sysinno, Innodisk Group doubles down on its vision of a smart future where innovative connected products improve business and life in any environment. Innodisk combined with Sysinno’s advanced sensor technologies, bring considerable synergies that will create long-term value for customers and shareholders.

“Joining Innodisk Group means that Sysinno is better positioned than ever to deliver exceptional products to our customers,” Sysinno President Linch Lin said. “We can’t wait to show what’s next.”