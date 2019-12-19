XebiaLabs DevOps Platform 9.5: Designed to provide business-level insight into complete software releases

XebiaLabs, the recognized leader in enterprise DevOps and Continuous Delivery software, announced the latest release of the XebiaLabs DevOps Platform featuring Delivery Patterns, the industry’s most advanced solution for synchronizing the delivery of business applications across technical release pipelines.

The release also includes new features in XebiaLabs’ innovative on-demand Release Audit Reporting, as well as enhancements to administrative and command-line interface functionality.

Together, these capabilities give stakeholders throughout the enterprise the visibility, predictability, and control they need to manage complex software delivery at scale, while maintaining speed and agility in application development.

XebiaLabs’ breakthrough Delivery Patterns synchronize and document the delivery of application components from planning to production, and provide line managers, developers, release managers, product owners, and other stakeholders with real-time visibility into the release pipeline for those components.

Frequently used delivery patterns can be modeled, standardized and reused, saving time and increasing stability throughout the delivery process.

With Delivery Patterns, everyone with a stake in the delivery can:

Track business applications as they progress through technical release pipelines.

Synchronize component pipelines so components can be released as a whole.

Model pipeline dependencies visually, so the correct component versions are released together.

Visualize real-time status of component pipeline execution.

“XebiaLabs’ comprehensive, high-level view of our delivery process means that everyone can see exactly what is being delivered each time we release our business application,” said Jean-Marc Maurin, Architecture and Application Expert at CNAF.

“We also have complete control over the content and timing of our business software releases across all of our release pipelines.”

Although DevOps practices such as Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery have gained widespread adoption across industries, most enterprises find that managing application delivery at scale is a nearly impossible task.

“At XebiaLabs, we give enterprises the control they need over their software delivery processes while enabling DevOps teams to maintain the flexibility they require.

“The introduction of Delivery Patterns gives development teams the freedom to design and run their own technical release processes without changing the business-level delivery, while improving consistency and providing at-a-glance overviews for business stakeholders,” said Ron Trackey, Vice President of Product Management at XebiaLabs.

The XebiaLabs DevOps Platform 9.5 also includes significant enhancements to its one-of-a-kind Release Audit Reporting, which provides DevOps practitioners with push button reports that provide auditors and compliance teams with detailed information about the tasks a release contained, who executed those tasks, when and where they were executed, and using which tools.