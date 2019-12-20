AAC Technologies validates 5G new radio devices with Keysight solutions

Keysight Technologies, a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced an extended collaboration with AAC Technologies (AAC), a leading provider of advanced miniaturized technology, to accelerate validation of new antenna designs for 5G new radio (NR) devices.

“We’re pleased to extend our collaboration with AAC, a leading solution provider of 5G radio frequency front-end integrated components for a global wireless market,” said Peng Cao, senior director of the Commercial Communications group at Keysight Technologies.

“Our 5G test platforms help strengthen customers’ ability to achieve their strategic goals and successfully bring their designs to market.”

Keysight’s 5G solutions help accelerate the market introduction of high performance 5G products in nearly any form factor. By addressing diverse global spectrum requirements, these solutions ensure compliance with the latest 5G standards on a compact and future-proof wireless platform.

AAC, a provider of solutions found in smartphones and portable electronic devices across the world, cooperates closely with partners to create differentiated and innovative products in both global and localized markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes miniature acoustics, haptics, radio frequency and precision mechanics, optics components and MEMS components. Earlier this year, Keysight announced that AAC used the company’s wide range of 5G solutions to introduce high-performance 5G mmWave front-end solutions for next generation mobile phones and base stations.

Ecosystems, consisting of mobile operators, device makers and test labs, use Keysight’s 5G solutions to support the entire device development workflow, from early design to acceptance and manufacturing.

Keysight’s suite of 5G emulation and over-the-air (OTA) test solutions support regulatory radio frequency (RF) testing of 5G mobile devices in both conducted and radiated test environments across frequency 1 (FR1) and FR2 (mmWave).