SentinelOne unveils localized platform for the Japanese market

SentinelOne, the autonomous endpoint protection company, announced a new fully localized version of the SentinelOne platform for the Japanese market.

To support the company’s six hundred percent year-over-year growth in Asia-Pacific (APAC), the localized console complements the already localized software, helping organizations across Japan defend against every attack, at every stage in the threat lifecycle, solely using AI.

“Japanese cybersecurity professionals demand the very latest and greatest from their tools, and it is incumbent upon the market to meet this need in the language and format that they are most familiar with,” said Nicholas Warner, COO, SentinelOne.

“We look forward to helping local security teams protect every edge of their network, from the endpoint to the cloud to IoT, in a single solution — delivering technology that addresses tomorrow’s threat landscape today.”

Designed for extreme ease of use, SentinelOne’s patented Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), and Endpoint Protection (EPP), IoT discovery and control, and cloud workload protection capabilities comprise a complete platform.

The solution is powered by patented behavioral and static AI models to deliver autonomous capabilities with the lowest performance impact. SentinelOne is available in Japan through the company’s distributor and reseller relationships with Tokyo Electron Device Ltd. and ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp.

To respond to aggressive customer demand as the company continues to expand its APAC business, SentinelOne is increasing its investment in Japan. SentinelOne is expanding its presence in the APAC market by adding sales, sales engineering, support, and technical account management resources in the company’s Tokyo and regional offices.

Partner validation

“As threats become more sophisticated, SentinelOne has capabilities to provide not only prevention of malicious objects with EPP, but also actual contexts of attacks, automated advanced tracking and mitigated responses with Active EDR and Deep Visibility,” said Toshiyuki Awai, Managing Executive Officer COO, IT Services Group, ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp.

“We expect the release of the SentinelOne localized console will provide familiarity and comprehensiveness to the Japanese market.”

“While corporate security experts are required to deliver accurate incident response for critical incidents quickly, we expect AI-based SentinelOne’s autonomous Active EDR / EPP to meet advanced Japanese customer demands,” said Akihiro Kamikogawa, Corporate Director, Senior Vice President, General Manager CNBU, Tokyo Electron Device Ltd.

“We will continuously strengthen our cooperation with SentinelOne and work to support our customers even further.”