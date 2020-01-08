Inseego launches new second-generation 5G devices

Inseego, a pioneer of 5G products and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, is extending its industry leadership with a full lineup of new second-generation 5G devices that leverage the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

Inseego 5G products will also power live demonstrations at CES, including connected cars, augmented reality (AR) and other experiences, and senior executives will share their expert perspectives during CES industry panel discussions.

“After paving the way with our first generation of commercial 5G products, we’ve acquired a great deal of expertise around how to design and deploy the best solutions for different use cases – and deliver great end user experiences,” said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor.

“Now we’re building on that foundation with a robust second-generation 5G NR portfolio of faster, smarter, smaller, innovative devices and solutions that deliver industry-leading 5G performance.

“As we enter the next phase of 5G technology, we continue to work closely with scores of operators worldwide who are moving beyond tests and trials into full-scale commercial deployments towards mainstream adoption by both consumers and enterprise customers.”

Built on the company’s proven, patented MiFi iQ technology platform, Inseego devices are widely recognized for their best-in-class RF performance, security and reliability.