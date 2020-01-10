PacketViper Deception360 now available for Microsoft Azure

PacketViper, the cyber deception leader for automated threat detection, prevention and response, announced the general availability of Deception360 for Microsoft Azure.

Deception360 for Azure cloud helps customers leverage deception to reduce dwell time and respond to threats within the Azure cloud environment while also preventing attackers from getting in.

“With digital transformation efforts moving critical business services to the cloud, organizations need automated protection,” stated PacketViper CTO Don Gray. “Deception360 provides the only lightweight deception that can automatically prevent, detect, and respond to threats within the Azure cloud environment.”

With either situation, introducing Deception360 at the earliest stages of the attack cycle provides the best opportunity to thwart cyber attackers. In all environments, once a decoy or sensor is touched by a threat, a variety of adaptive response options can be deployed including high-fidelity alerts.

The alerts are sent at wire speeds to a security team and the advanced threat is outright blocked. This new product release represents a critical step taken on the PacketViper product roadmap. It will enable businesses to adopt and utilize the deception strategy in the environment of their choice, be it on-premise, in the cloud, or some hybrid setup.

PacketViper was recently selected as an SC Media 2019 Innovator for their creativity, success in their individual marketspace and how well they will perform over time.