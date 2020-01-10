Skyworks’ solutions offer enhanced IoT connectivity for expanding connected home market

Skyworks Solutions, an innovator of high performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, announced that its proprietary solutions are powering essential connectivity in platforms across the growing smart home security segment.

Leading brands including Amazon, Arlo, Google, Honeywell and Ring have adopted Skyworks’ highly integrated architectures in their newest surveillance systems and video doorbells, several of which are noted in a recent CNET article highlighting the best security cameras of 2020.

Skyworks’ wireless engines deliver extended range as well as maximum power and efficiency in a compact form-factor, enabling breakthrough features such as live HD video feeds, remote siren activation and two-way communication from a mobile device. In addition, Skyworks’ technology facilitates cloud connectivity for data and video storage features in these emerging IoT applications.

The rapid proliferation of home security systems is providing end users with the ability to monitor their residence remotely ─ adding to the growing list of conveniences and safety measures available in today’s connected home.

According to an October 2019 Strategy Analytics report, global surveillance home camera sales will surge to more than 111 million units by 2023, up from approximately 54 million units in 2019, representing a 20 percent compounded annual growth rate.

They also predict that the growth in consumer spending on video doorbells will be the highest of any camera category over this period.

“Skyworks is uniquely delivering advanced architectures for short and long range connectivity throughout smart homes, empowering a multitude of IoT products,” said Carlos Bori, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Skyworks.

“From security cameras and sensors to doorbells, locks, appliances and lighting, our solutions are driving convenience, safety features, and efficiency. We are delighted to partner with market leaders in bringing next generation technologies to life.”

About Skyworks’ solutions for connected home security

Skyworks’ highly integrated front-end modules for connected home applications include the SKY66420-11, SKY66421-11, SKY66423-11 designed for LPWAN as well as the SKY66114-11, SKY66403-11, and SKY66405-11 which support Zigbee, Thread and Bluetooth (including Low Energy).

These security devices are also leveraging Skyworks’ high performance Wi-Fi front-end modules and switches including the SKY85337-11, SKY85746-11, SKY13370-374LF and SKY13698-694LF.