Ping An Technology and Intel to establish a joint laboratory, cooperate on products and technology

Ping An Insurance announced that Ping An Technology and Intel signed a strategic collaboration agreement in Shenzhen, China. The two companies plan to establish a joint laboratory, cooperate on products and technology, and form a joint project team in areas of high-performance computing, including storage, network, cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and security.

The signing ceremony included Ping An Technology leaders Ericson Chan, CEO; William Fang, Chief Technology Officer; and Huang Wei, Strategic Partner and General Manager of Ecosystems; and Intel leaders Rose Schooler, Corporate Vice President, Sales and Marketing Group; General Manager, Data Center Group, Wang Rui, Vice President, Sales and Marketing Group; PRC Country Manager, and Liang Yali, Intel Biz Consumption Group, General Manager, PRC.

Mr. Chan said, “Partnering with Intel will give Ping An an edge to boost our cloud technologies and to supercharge our AI-based services and solutions. We will further strengthen our data protection with Intel hardware-enabled security in finance and healthcare, two areas where it is so critical.”

Ms. Schooler said, “The two parties will explore joint development in technology areas including AI, high performance computing, visual computing and FPGAs using the full range of Intel’s data-centric portfolio. We plan to innovate and support an open ecosystem Ping An Technology’s Ping An Cloud.”

Backed by the strong financial background of Ping An and the world-class computer technology of Intel, Ping An Technology develops and applies technologies in a wide range of scenarios to support five ecosystems: financial services, health care, auto services, real estate services, and smart city services.

Ping An Cloud has yielded numerous innovative results with Intel on the development of financial private and public cloud. Both parties will continue to generate more competitive products and services together, in order to increase the effect of “minimizing costs and maximizing efficiency” in technology innovation.