Semtech’s new AVX chipset offers enhanced performance for AV extension applications

Semtech, a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, recently launched the AVX chipset for multimedia connectivity over both copper category cabling and optical fiber.

The AVX200T flagship part offers unprecedented levels of performance for AV extension applications, such as standalone point-to-point cable extenders, matrix switches and KVM extension.

With more applications taking advantage of optical fiber infrastructure, the AVX200T uniquely targets long reach extension, providing transport over fiber from distances of 300m to over 40km.

“The new AVX chipset is positioned perfectly to replace existing AV extension technologies with a new generation of fiber-based products for true long reach performance at cost points lower than the existing copper-based solutions.

“With support for true bidirectional HDMI connectivity, the AVX200T enables a new class of products which can dramatically reduce both product and system costs,” said Don Shaver, Vice President of Video Products for Semtech’s Signal Integrity Products Group.

Unique to the AVX platform, the AVX200T includes a powerful AV processing engine that provides broadcast quality scaling, allowing end-points to match the source video to the connected display.

The chipset lowers system cost by reducing the number of devices required, and removing the need to use costly FPGA and image scaling devices. In addition, the chipset consumes less than 2.5W with fiber connectivity, compared to existing technologies in the 6 to 8W range.

Furthermore, the AVX200T provides a fully integrated USB-HID interface, enabling highly integrated low cost products for KVM applications.