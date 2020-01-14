Nanhi Singh and Paul J. Loftus appointed to lead Imperva through next phase of growth

Imperva, the cybersecurity leader championing the fight to secure data and applications wherever they reside, announced the appointment of Nanhi Singh as chief customer officer and Paul J. Loftus as chief revenue officer to lead the company through its next chapter of growth.

As chief customer officer, Nanhi is responsible for all functions that enhance customer experience and value. She brings a proven ability to integrate all components of the customer lifecycle at large software companies including Blue Coat and Symantec.

Most recently, Nanhi served as senior vice president of Customer Retention and Renewals at Symantec’s Enterprise Business Unit, where she was responsible for maintaining and growing enterprise customer revenue, which accounted for $1B+ annually.

Previously, Nanhi served as vice president of Customer Experience at Blue Coat, where she led multiple customer-facing teams and drove key initiatives to increase customer loyalty and satisfaction. Before that, Nanhi served in a variety of leadership roles in Nokia’s Enterprise Solutions and Internet Security groups.

“Imperva is committed to guiding customers through the challenging, complex world of security, risk and compliance as a true partner,” said Nanhi Singh, chief customer officer of Imperva. “I look forward to creating a world-class customer experience for Imperva’s customers.”

As chief revenue officer, Paul is responsible for setting and executing the revenue acquisition strategy for the company. He brings a 20-plus-year winning track record across numerous software and services companies.

He most recently served as global chief revenue officer at [24]7.ai, a customer experience software and services company. Under his leadership, the company delivered year-over-year record bookings growth, and helped stabilize the existing base while preparing the company for future growth.

Previously, he served as head of revenue at Wolters Kluwer, a cloud software company, where he conducted a full sales transformation for more than 500 associates in a $1B+ business unit. Prior to that, he spent 16 years at ADP.

“This is a pivotal time for the cybersecurity industry, and Imperva is leading the charge for helping organizations protect their most important digital resources,” said Paul J. Loftus, chief revenue officer of Imperva. “I look forward to helping the company realize substantial growth.”

This announcement comes on the heels of Pam Murphy’s appointment as CEO of Imperva. A seasoned executive in enterprise software, Pam previously served as COO of Infor, the world’s third largest enterprise software company, and operated across multiple leadership positions at Oracle Corp.

“In our mission to protect critical assets from cybercriminals’ ever-changing attacks, our relentless focus on our customers and their needs will always come first,” said Pam Murphy, CEO of Imperva.

“I’m fully confident that, with their impressive skills and accomplishments, Nanhi and Paul will drive this focus, and I couldn’t be more delighted to have them at the helm during this time in which Imperva is poised for phenomenal growth.”