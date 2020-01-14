Download: Security for Management PPT template

On top of being engaged with breach protection activities, the CISO must effectively translate security issues for non-security-savvy executives in a clear and business-risk oriented manner.

The CISO holds the knowledge of what’s needed for optimal protection, but the key to unleashing resources is in turning this knowledge into action – which lies in management’s hands They tend to think in terms of operational loss and calculated risk, more than in terms of malware, exploits and network traffic.

To address this need, Cynet introduces the Security for Management PPT template: a tool to capture and sustain management mindshare and drive their understanding and commitment. This is achieved through a concise presentation of the security issues that matter, in a way that is easily understood by a non-technical audience.

The PPT template follows the commonly accepted NIST Cyber Security Framework as an overall outline and includes open sections which are to be completed in respect to each organization’s unique security state.

Overall, the template assists in the following:

Transforming cybersecurity from vague risk to concrete action items – Map and quantize the potential outcomes of cyber events to the actual people and roles in the organization, with the goal of securing the organization against a clearly tangible loss.

Creating a common language to make security needs more digestible. The NIST framework pillars – identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover – are intuitive to understand, regardless of prior security knowledge and are ideal for this type of communication.

Changing cybersecurity internal branding from a budgetary issue to an ongoing strategic journey – Understanding that being secure is a continuous process is critical to any long-term planning.

Introducing actionable metrics to measure current state and future progress – Eventually, everything boils down to numbers. Either we have succeeded in reaching our defined objectives, or we have failed. In each case, transparency in presenting the results of deployed security products and the work of the security team creates and enhances trust.

The Security for Management presentation template is tailor-made for anyone who invests effort in achieving organizational security and strives to communicate its actual value.