AttackIQ promotes Stacey Meyer to vice president of federal operations

AttackIQ, the leading independent vendor of breach and attack simulation solutions, announced the promotion of Stacey Meyer to vice president of federal operations.

“Stacey has proven to be an invaluable member of the AttackIQ team,” said Carl Wright, chief commercial officer of AttackIQ.

“She has established herself as a highly effective, results-driven leader, making her the perfect executive to spearhead AttackIQ’s federal development and strategy efforts. We believe her expertise will be an incredible asset as we continuously explore ways in which we can better serve organizations both at the federal and local levels.”

Prior to joining AttackIQ, Meyer acted as the executive advisor to the Booz Allen Hamilton Strategic Innovation Group Leadership team and served as a top-performing federal senior account executive at several organizations including TVAR Solutions, EMC and CDWG.

She brings to the role over twenty years of experience in business development, in-depth expertise in consultative solution sales, account management, systems engineering, and program management for defined complex sales territories in the federal government.

“Throughout my career, I have had a passion for supporting the federal government, beginning with my first position at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Since then, I have made it a priority to work for companies who deliver solutions that contribute to the protection of our nation and its assets,” said Meyer.

“Federal organizations hold a wealth of confidential information and must be certain their security measures can effectively prevent critical infrastructure disruption. AttackIQ was created specifically to meet this need.

“Our platform provides organizations with a complete picture of their current cybersecurity risk by identifying vulnerabilities they can proactively address before an adversary has the opportunity to exploit them.

“This is what attracted me to AttackIQ in the first place, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to grow within this company and look forward to what this next position will bring.”

Since 2018, Meyer has served as senior director of sales for federal and Mid-Atlantic at AttackIQ. In her new role, she will be responsible for supporting the ever-growing cybersecurity demand and ensuring efficiency across the federal business, including the department of defense, intelligence and civilian markets.

Meyer holds two Bachelor of Arts degrees from Fairmont State University and a Master of Science in information management from Marymount University.