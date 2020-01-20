Virsec partners with ProtectedIT to offer cybersecurity protections to its clients

Virsec, a cybersecurity company delivering a radically new approach to protect against advanced targeted attacks, announced it has partnered with ProtectedIT, a leader in delivering enterprise security solutions, remote infrastructure, and cloud services to offer advanced cybersecurity protections to its clientele.

The Virsec Security Platform stops fileless attacks and in-memory threats that escape detection by conventional security tools. These advanced application attacks have been indefensible, putting many businesses in jeopardy. Virsec stops these threats, protecting applications from the inside against known and unknown zero-day threats.

“With the dramatic rise in cyberattacks, businesses are struggling to maintain visibility over critical applications and stop attacks that bypass conventional security tools,” said Damian Ehrlicher, Chairman and President of ProtectedIT.

“Virsec’s unique approach to cybersecurity is a game-changer, protecting against advanced exploits, with unrivaled speed and accuracy. We’re honored to be a strategic partner with Virsec as we roll out these robust cybersecurity measures to our clients.”

ProtectedIT provides a full range of IT security services and solutions, allowing clients to define their strategy, identify risks, and ensure operational availability.

With a team of respected industry experts, ProtectedIT delivers services including full security assessments, remote infrastructure management, cloud services adoption and migration, and implementation of advanced security.

“In today’s hostile security environment, we’re seeing an exponential rise in attacks that target application memory during runtime. Virsec is the only solution that directly addresses this risk to all businesses,” said Vishal Patel, Vice President, Enterprise – North America at Virsec.

“We are delighted to partner with ProtectedIT to deliver the next-generation of security and risk management to businesses across the U.S.”