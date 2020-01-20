Waterfall Security Solutions secures significant new funding round

Waterfall Security Solutions, the OT security company, announced a major expansion into new markets and industry verticals. In support of this expansion, Waterfall has secured a significant new funding round to enable aggressive growth.

Waterfall’s priorities for expansion are rail transport and Building Automation System markets for large facilities, including airports, casinos and large government installations. Waterfall reports several tier-1 customers in these arenas already, in addition to a large installed base in existing markets, including electric power, oil & gas, and critical infrastructures across the globe.

“Waterfall is the leader in OT security. It enables the most robust OT security solutions in the market,” said Kent McGaughy, Managing Director at CPMG, who led the investment. “It is clear that Waterfall’s products are essential to protecting OT environments at any facility where physical downtime and compromise are unacceptable.”

“CPMG has a history of investing in enterprises that have grown to dominate their markets,” said Lior Frenkel, CEO and Co-Founder of Waterfall Security Solutions. “We are delighted by this endorsement of our work and vision at Waterfall.”

As part of positioning Waterfall for continued success in these new markets, Travis Reese, the president of FireEye, has been named Chairman of Waterfall’s board of directors.