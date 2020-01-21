BakerHostetler’s multidisciplinary practice group helps clients leverage data and technology

Data is everything to businesses and organizations across the globe. For more than a decade, different teams at law firm BakerHostetler have been at the forefront of helping clients leverage data and technology to transform their products and services.

Following its own advice of using an enterprise approach to address these issues, BakerHostetler merged its teams into a unique multidisciplinary practice group to help clients address the spectrum of issues in this area.

The new Digital Assets and Data Management (DADM) Practice Group brings preeminent teams together to provide comprehensive counsel on the full range of complex and evolving issues associated with data and technology, including digital innovation, e-commerce, fintech, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, transactions, governance, risk management and more.

A strategic outgrowth of BakerHostetler’s world-class Privacy and Data Protection and Advertising and Digital Media teams, combined with the firm’s innovative legal technology R&D team, IncuBaker, the Group offers holistic, enterprise-wide risk solutions to clients.

In a world dependent on data, this group takes a 360-degree approach to the delivery of services and counsel to clients on how they manage and use information, comply with regulations, incorporate new technology, and defend against internal and external threats.

While other law firms have various data-related practices, BakerHostetler is unique in integrating the full range and scope of services and experience encompassed by its new DADM Practice Group.

The DADM Group marshals the strength of six service delivery teams of attorneys with technologists and support professionals from the firm’s highly regarded IncuBaker program to help clients navigate the intersection of digital business, emerging technologies and the law.

The DADM Group’s six teams

Digital risk advisory and cybersecurity: Developing and implementing risk-based cybersecurity strategies, building programs for compliance with data protection regulations and leading clients through the responses to global data security incidents.

Advertising, marketing and digital media: Navigating key issues such as social media marketing, e-commerce, gaming, claim substantiation and more.

Privacy governance and technology transactions: Operating at the intersection of innovation and information, developing and implementing strategic digital asset management solutions with rigorous attention to contracts, policies, training and compliance with an evolving global legal and regulatory landscape.

Healthcare privacy and compliance: Ensuring compliance with state and federal laws and regulations, as well as leveraging emerging technology, managing information flows and structuring operations to utilize data in a way that is compliant with healthcare-specific requirements.

Privacy and digital risk class action and litigation: Uniting attorneys who have deep subject matter experience and have defended more than 100 class action matters.

The team has won numerous high-profile rulings on a variety of novel and complex legal issues, including standing and class certification, which they defended on appeal, and has litigated competitive advertising disputes and enforcement matters involving the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general.

Emerging technology: A multifaceted approach to handling data analytics and the emerging use of artificial intelligence, biometrics, the Internet of Things and blockchain technology, supported by tech-savvy attorneys, technologists and the firm’s own innovative R&D team, IncuBaker.

“Data is everywhere, and every company is — in some form — a technology company. These issues are central to the operations of all organizations, and they are increasingly more regulated, so we created a one-stop enterprise risk solutions option that clients are seeking,” said Theodore J. Kobus III, Chair of the DADM Practice Group.

“For those companies that do not have an enterprise-wide risk approach to the life cycle of data, the pressure is greater than it ever has been to appropriately address this risk.

“Supported by more than 100 deeply experienced and sophisticated attorneys and technologists operating at the intersection of innovation and regulation, the Group’s collective strength in support of this approach is a powerful combination that will serve our clients well.”

The genesis of the DADM Group was the formation a decade ago of BakerHostetler’s preeminent Privacy and Data Protection team. Under Kobus’ leadership, it has become a major force, serving multinational companies that are household names around the globe. It annually produces a report sharing statistics and insights from its work that has become a go-to resource for data professionals in all industries.

Other top-ranked attorneys with complementary skills and experience joined BakerHostetler to further build out the privacy compliance, technology, healthcare, media, advertising, litigation and other practices, and the group provides a seamless global service with an international network of legal partners.

“The world depends on digital information. The new DADM Group enhances our ability to offer clients fully integrated enterprise risk legal solutions related to the business and legal life cycles of data so that they can not only navigate current legal issues, but also anticipate and be best prepared for the legal issues of the future,” said Paul Schmidt, Chairman of BakerHostetler.

“It is an example of BakerHostetler’s broad, multidisciplinary, enterprise solutions approach to client service.”