Datadog expands support for channel partners with Partner Network

Datadog, the monitoring and analytics platform for developers, IT operations teams and business users in the cloud age, announced the Datadog Partner Network, a new program expanding Datadog’s support for channel partners.

The Datadog Partner Network will bring benefits to partners including: Go-to-market collateral; Self-service training for implementation; Opportunity registration in the Partner Portal; and a Partner Locator Listing.

Members of the Datadog Partner Network will have access to training and accreditation programs for Datadog products and services so they can provide their customers localized implementation, support, and fulfillment services.

This program is available for Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, Resellers and Referral Partners, as well as Technology Partners who build custom solutions on the Datadog platform.

“Datadog is Nordcloud’s preferred third party monitoring solution in the cloud, especially in a multi-cloud setup or when additional metrics and the ability to measure application performance are required,” said Jan Kritz, CEO, Nordcloud, a leading European Managed Service Provider for public cloud infrastructure solutions and cloud native application services.

“We are excited to continue and broaden our partnership between the companies. Datadog monitoring is integrated into Nordcloud Managed Cloud services to offer a wide variety of managed services.”

“Datadog is a great partner for SHI that allows us to jointly help solve our customers’ challenges monitoring their cloud applications,” said Ryan Sheehan, VP of Advanced Solutions Group, SHI International, a provider of technology products and services, headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey.

“The ability to bring together monitoring of full stack helps our DevOps teams, and our customers’ DevOps teams, avoid downtime, resolve performance issues, and ensure we are delivering a world class customer experience. We are excited for what the future of the Datadog Partner Network will provide to SHI.”

“We are excited to be a member of the Datadog Partner Network and provide our joint customers with cloud-scale monitoring for their AWS, Azure, GCP and on-premise environments,” said Toshiyuki Awai, Managing Executive Officer, COO, IT Service Group at ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporations, a Japanese systems integrator based in Tokyo and a publicly traded subsidiary of Itochu Corporation.

“Partners have been an important part of Datadog’s success, bringing our cloud monitoring platform to customers through a wide variety of channels,” said Deniz Tortop, VP, Worldwide Channels & Alliances, Datadog.

“The Datadog Partner Network will strengthen these commitments and increase our support for alliances, benefitting our partners, our customers, and the industry.”