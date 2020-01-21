Mellanox OpenStack software includes native upstream support for HDR 200 Gb InfiniBand network

Mellanox Technologies, a leading supplier of high-performance, end-to-end smart interconnect solutions for data center servers and storage systems, announced that OpenStack software includes native and upstream support for virtualization over HDR 200 gigabit InfiniBand network, enabling customers to build high-performance OpenStack-based cloud services over the most enhanced interconnect infrastructure, taking advantage of InfiniBand’s extremely low latency, high data-throughput, In-Network Computing and more.

By leveraging the upstream OpenStack ‘Train’ software release, data center managers and providers can build and offer leading cloud platforms based on 200 gigabit per second InfiniBand virtualization.

TripleO (OpenStack On OpenStack), which is used for installing, upgrading, and operating OpenStack clouds at data center scale, also natively supports HDR InfiniBand as well as earlier speed generations.

“As a leading interconnect solution for high performance, artificial intelligence and other compute and data intensive applications, InfiniBand empowers many of the world’s supercomputing and hyperscale cloud platforms,” said Gilad Shainer, senior vice president of marketing at Mellanox Technologies.

“The native open source OpenStack software support for HDR InfiniBand, including advanced features such as In-Network Computing, simplifies the adoption and usage of InfiniBand in more small and mid-scale enterprise and cloud infrastructures.”