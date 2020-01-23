FireMon expands leadership team with Andrew Warren as vice president of global channel sales

FireMon has announced the latest addition to its innovative leadership team, Andrew Warren, as vice president of global channel sales. As a leading network security policy management company, FireMon improves visibility and control over cloud and hybrid infrastructures to reduce risks for businesses around the world.

“Andrew’s breadth of sales leadership experience and business development achievements in the security industry over the last decade make him a perfect fit to lead our channel sales team,” said Satin Mirchandani, CEO of FireMon.

“We look forward to building on our strong channel relationships around the world to help more customers gain the network security and policy automation solutions they need to protect and fuel their business growth.”

FireMon’s self-serve program for partners has been named a 5-Star Vendor in CRN’s Partner Program Guide multiple times. In his role, Warren will lead FireMon’s record-breaking channel sales team across the globe to drive strong enterprise and customer value.

He will help to advance FireMon’s investment in growth and enable more businesses to improve their cloud and network security as they increasingly embark on digital transformation initiatives.

“This is a pivotal time for enterprises. By providing the right technology at the right time, FireMon is uniquely positioned to help customers moving to the cloud secure their hybrid environments despite a shortage of qualified workers,” said Andrew Warren, vice president of global channel sales at FireMon.

“Automation is increasingly becoming a key component for success across the industry to combat the skills shortage and reduce manual errors. I look forward to helping our customers meet even the most complex security needs.”

Prior to FireMon, Warren helped accelerate growth in North America for Westcon-Comstor Americas, a division of SYNNEX Corporation, where he led sales and vendor teams as an executive vice president.

He has 15 years of security industry experience with a focus on leading sales teams and business development initiatives, alongside a decade of other technology sales experience. Warren earned his degree in business administration and marketing from Colorado State University and holds several specialized enterprise sales training credentials.

As FireMon continues to expand across the globe, the company remains focused on delivering high-performing network security solutions to current and future customers as complexity increases. By bringing on Warren, the organization can both promise results and meet enterprise security needs.