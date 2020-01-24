Kristen Robinson joins Splunk as Chief People Officer

Splunk, provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, announced it has appointed Kristen Robinson as the company’s first Chief People Officer.

Robinson, who will play a critical role in accelerating Splunk’s continued transformation journey, has more than 25 years of experience pioneering people strategies at high growth companies and building diverse and inclusive organizations. Robinson will report to Doug Merritt, President and CEO, Splunk. Her start date is January 23, 2020.

“What sets Kristen apart is her robust business acumen, ability to create an inclusive and people-centered culture, and her data- and analytics-driven approach across all aspects of the HR function,” Merritt said.

“I believe Kristen will be a strong advocate for Splunkers and an ambassador of our amazing culture. I am thrilled to welcome Kristen to Splunk.”

Robinson served as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Pandora from 2014 to 2019. She was responsible for evolving the company’s people strategy to transform Pandora into a diversified digital content company.

She previously served as SVP, Human Resources, at Yahoo from 2010 to 2013, where she led global HR centers of expertise and drove cultural transformation initiatives to reinvent Yahoo as a great place to work. Prior to that, she held the top Human Resources role at Verigy, a spin-off of Agilent Technologies, serving as VP, Human Resources from 2006 to 2010.

“The dedication and innovation exemplified by Splunk’s unique culture was a natural draw, and I’m excited to be joining the Splunk team to lead the company’s people strategy during the next phase of high growth,” said Robinson.

“I’m looking forward to expanding Splunk’s already inclusive employee experience, and driving operational excellence within the organization.”