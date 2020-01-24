STACK INFRASTRUCTURE and Peterson Companies to develop a data center campus in Manassas, VA

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE, the data center company built from the ground up to address the technology infrastructure needs of rapidly scaling enterprises and hyperscale businesses, and Peterson Companies, one of the largest privately-owned real estate development companies in the DC region, announced plans to develop a data center campus in Manassas, Virginia.

The 125-acre, multi-phase development will eventually offer more than 250 MW of critical load for flexible build-to-suit facilities to serve large data center users in the Northern Virginia market. The 25-acre initial phase of the project will deliver 700,000 square feet, serving 72 MW of critical capacity beginning as early as the end of 2020.

“Northern Virginia continues to be the largest, most important data center market in the world, and we are excited to partner with Peterson on this opportunity,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK.

“Prince William County offers robust power infrastructure and low latency connectivity within one of the densest concentrations of fiber networks in the world. This, in combination with the low total costs of ownership available in this market, enables us to offer an especially attractive value proposition to clients.”

“We are excited to partner with STACK to bring this 125-acre, 4 million plus square foot data center campus online,” stated Taylor O. Chess, President of Development for Peterson Companies.

“STACK’s data center expertise combined with Peterson’s expertise in working with local jurisdictions and utilities to develop complex projects makes for a powerful team, as evidenced by the fact that we already have four pad sites cleared and graded.”

“This new development exemplifies our ongoing focus on ensuring that STACK stands ready to rapidly deliver capacity to our clients in key markets,” added Matt VanderZanden, Chief Strategy Officer of STACK.

“In partnership with one of the most experienced developers in the DC region, Peterson, and with four pad-ready sites in the Prince William County data center overlay zone, we believe the ability to offer large scale build-to-suit projects to support immediate demand is compelling.”

“We are very pleased that Peterson Companies and STACK Infrastructure have teamed up to make this significant investment in Prince William County to join the largest concentration of data centers in the U.S.,” said Christina Winn, Executive Director, Prince William County Economic Development Department.

“Prince William County prides itself in being a pro-business community and a leader in developing policies that support the growth and expansion of this important industry.”