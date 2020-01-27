Grandstream launches two new additions to its GWN series of Wi-Fi Access Points

Grandstream, connecting the world since 2002 with award-winning unified communication solutions, announced the release of the two newest additions to their GWN series of Wi-Fi Access Points.

The new GWN7602 is a 2×2 802.11ac Wi-Fi AP with an integrated Ethernet switch that supports 100-meter wireless coverage range and up to 80 concurrent Wi-Fi clients.

Additionally, Grandstream released the GWN7630LR, a new outdoor long-range 4×4 802.11ac Wi-Fi AP that supports 300-meter coverage range, 200+ concurrent clients, and 2.33 Gbps wireless throughput.

GWN7602

Designed for small businesses, homes, offices, hotels, cafes, restaurants, and more, the GWN7602 includes a Gigabit uplink port and three 100Mb ports to provide external IP phones, IP TV set-top boxes, IP cameras, computers and similar devices with Ethernet connection.

This Wi-Fi AP provides dual band 2×2:2 MIMO technology and a sophisticated antenna design that supports up to 80 Wi-Fi clients and a 100-meter coverage range. It includes support for advanced QoS, low-latency real-time applications, mesh networks and captive portals.

The GWN7602 is built for cost sensitive deployment scenarios with low to medium Wi-Fi user density and a few wired Ethernet connections for external network devices.

Notable features of this device include:

1x Gigabit uplink with self power adaptation upon auto detection of PoE/PoE+

3x 100Mbps Ethernet ports (2 of which offers PoE output) for external IP phones, IP cameras, IP TV set-top-boxes, computers, etc.

Dual-band 802.11ac 2×2:2 MIMO technology with 1.17Gbps aggregate wireless throughput

Up to 100 meters wireless coverage range

Support up to 80 Wi-Fi client devices

Anti-hacking secure boot and critical data/control lockdown via digital signatures, unique security certificate/ random default password per device

Advanced QoS to ensure real-time performance of low-latency applications

GWN7630LR

The GWN7630LR is an outdoor long-range 802.11ac Wave-2 Wi-Fi access point for medium to large businesses, enterprises and campuses. It offers a 300-meter Wi-Fi coverage range, weatherproof casing, heat resistant technology, dual-band 4×4:4 MU-MIMO technology, and replaceable advanced antennas for maximum wireless throughput.

The GWN7630LR includes support for advanced QoS, low-latency real-time applications, mesh networks and captive portals.

Notable features of this device include: