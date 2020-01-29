Semtech LoRa Smart Home: A device for LPWAN-based smart home, community and consumer apps

Semtech, a leading supplier of analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the launch of LoRa Smart Home, a device designed for LPWAN based smart home, community and consumer applications.

The transceiver provides low power, broad coverage for indoor and neighborhood area IoT devices connecting to sensors and actuators for safety, environmental and convenience use cases.

“With its simple and flexible network architecture, Semtech’s new LoRa® Smart Home device offers a unique opportunity to accelerate the consumer adoption of smart home connected solutions.

“As an end-to-end solution, or as a complement to Wi-Fi, LoRa Smart Home broadens smart home solutions by enabling connectivity for low cost and battery powered end points both indoors and outdoors,” said Pedro Pachuca, Director of IoT Wireless in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group.

“The new LoRa Smart Home device provides a flexible and cost effective solution for low latency smart home applications, including smart key locks and lighting, enabling low cost network extension and providing a bridge to the many LoRaWAN-based B2B and B2C solutions available in the IoT market today.”

The new transceiver is intended for battery-powered sensors with multi-year operation. It features 600nA of sleep current and 4.6 mA of active receive current consumption.

With support for LoRa modulation for low power LAN use cases and (G)FSK modulation for legacy use cases, this device is compatible with existing LoRaWAN-based networks and supports proprietary protocols. Continuous frequency coverage from 150 MHz to 960 MHz allows the support of all major sub-GHz ISM bands around the world.

Key product features of LoRa Smart Home (LLCC68)