ControlUp v8.1: Native integration with VMware Horizon and enhanced scalability

ControlUp, a technology company at the forefront of self-driven IT management and monitoring solutions, has announced the general availability of ControlUp v8.1.

ControlUp v8.1 delivers native integration with VMware Horizon and enhanced scalability, enabling end user computing (EUC) admins to seamlessly manage Horizon environments and control enterprise-scale implementations from the ControlUp console.

ControlUp v8.1 provides Horizon admins with significant benefits, including:

Automatic discovery of Horizon components in standard and Cloud Pod architecture

Seamless association of Horizon components with entities from different data sources such as hypervisors and in-guest agents for complete line-of-sight from infrastructure to process

Seamless aggregation of Horizon data with existing hypervisors and in guest metrics

Connection server health status & license monitoring

Built-in object view for Horizon Machines & Sessions

Enhanced Session monitoring with Horizon performance metrics

Horizon-focused presets for Horizon Pods, Connection Servers, Pools, Machines, and Sessions views

“Until now, ControlUp has placed more emphasis on enabling control and optimization of Citrix environments,” said Asaf Ganot, ControlUp co-founder and CEO.

“In the last year, however, we have seen an increasing number of new customers buy ControlUp to manage Horizon, and many of our customers now manage EUC environments that include Citrix and Horizon. This release will allow us to provide a powerful platform that serves both markets.”

In addition to native integration, administrators will also have enhanced Horizon environment management capabilities, including:

Built-in actions for Horizon entities

New Script Actions for Horizon entities

New Automated Actions for Horizon entities

Enhanced Virtual Expert capabilities for Horizon entities

Security policy permissions

ControlUp is used by the IT departments of leading organizations in a number of fields, including retail. A VDI Engineer of Technology Operations at a designer and distributor of athletic apparel went as far as to say, “ControlUp, for me, is a must have in any Horizon environment.”

They went on to say that, “I have deployed and used it at two different companies, with Helpdesk and other engineers raving about the technology following its deployment. Every month, ControlUp proves its worth by providing insights into our environment that we are not aware are happening. ControlUp has helped eliminate the guessing game, allowing me to provide solutions more quickly.”

Another critical aspect of the update, is enhanced scalability capabilities – achieved through the use of Monitor clusters. These clusters are installed on a per site basis and automatically balance monitoring loads on that site, thus supporting monitoring of more virtual desktop infrastructures (VDIs) per site.

To support the addition of Monitor clusters, the Monitor settings screen will allow admins to manage sites and monitors directly from the ControlUp console. Actionable items within the console include:

Install, start, stop, and uninstall monitors

Distribute monitors and data sources among sites

Generate a centralized view of the organization’s configuration of sites, Monitors and data sources

“Scalability is always a priority for businesses, not only for our clients, but for us as well,” stated Yoni Avital, ControlUp’s co-founder and COO.

“The latest version of our console not only helps customers enhance their IT operations, but enables our company to grow with our customers and expand to data centers and enterprise-level operations.”